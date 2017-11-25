Nasr Hariri to head Syrian opposition at Geneva talks - spokesman | Reuters

RIYADH (Reuters) - Syrian opposition representatives selected Nasr Hariri to head a negotiating team at an upcoming round of U.N.-backed peace talks in Geneva, spokesman Ahmad Ramadan told Reuters on Friday. Syria's main opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) leader Nasr al-Hariri arrives for a new round of negotiation with UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura (not pictured) during the Intra Syria talks, at Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Xu Jinquan/Pool/FIlesThe decision came at a meeting in Riyadh where, a day before, Syria’s main opposition stuck by its demand that President Bashar al-Assad play no role in an interim period, despite speculation that it could soften its stance because of Assad’s battlefield strength.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.