Narendra Modi's four-nation tour: India-Germany grow closer on geopolitics, terrorism but trade remains a stumbling block

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for his four-nation tour, he had three broad-based areas to work upon. Pitch India as a destination for investment, improve bilateral ties and create a global consensus around terrorism.

Groaning under a jobless growth, a demographically young India needs to urgently create jobs for 12 million youth entering the market each year. India also needs stability in the global order to achieve that goal — its growth incumbent, among other factors, on the free movement of goods and people.

And finally, plagued by a relentless proxy war, India needs to ramp up the heat on its terror-sponsoring neighbour, Pakistan. These are quite clear-cut objectives.

As Modi leaves the German shores and lands in Spain, it is time to take a look at the gains and challenges that emerged from New Delhi's tryst with Berlin. For Modi, getting German companies to invest in India and lend expertise for his flagship projects like Make in India, Skill India and Smart Cities is of paramount importance. Happily, there exists a dovetailing of interest with Germany needing a market and India in need of German proficiency.

On cue, the joint statement focused on areas of convergence. "Recognising Germany’s key competencies in high technology and India’s growing needs, both the leaders welcomed the efforts of the High Technology Partnership Group (HTPG) to identify specific opportunities for high-technology collaboration, including in priority areas of skills development, in manufacturing under the Make in India programme and to enhance cooperation in defence manufacturing and machine tools as well as enhancing cooperation in maritime technology and the development of blue economy."

Modi emerged from the fourth round of inter-governmental dialogue, dripping optimism and hope. India and Germany signed 12 MoUs in fields like cyber policy, development initiatives, sustainable urban development, continued development of cluster managers and skill development, digitalisation, railway security and promoting vocational training. There was enough symbolism on offer.

"We are made for each other," said Modi, while addressing a news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel, adding: "We are looking at outcome-oriented momentum in India-Germany ties and a quantum jump especially in economic ties."

Trouble is, hard-nosed Germans are tough negotiators. Firstpost had earlier pointed out that India-Germany can be 'made for each other' if Modi manages to iron out trade wrinkles and there is not enough indication that Modi's visit has resulted in enough deliverables on this front.

India faces two problems in trade negotiations with Europe. One, it is perceived as a cumbersome, chaotic place for investors where politicians and a bloated bureaucracy contribute to indefinite delays in decision-making. Two, India is also perceived as a fiercely protectionist nation. Therefore, for the 'quantum leap' in economic ties to take place, Modi and the delegation under his command needed to alleviate German scepticism.

Examples of this deep-rooted cynicism are evident in German media. Writing for German publication Handelsblatt, its Asia correspondent Mathias Peer points out: "Almost nothing can be done quickly in India: Anyone wanting to bring goods into the country must wait as long as 12 days at the border. It takes on average half a year to get a building permit. Even investors wanting to defend their interests in court must be patient: it can take almost four years to get a verdict."

The newspaper also points out that despite being in office for three years, Modi has been able to push up India's Ease of Doing Business ranking only up to 130 from an earlier 134, while China's ranking sits at a comfortable 78.

Other irritables include lack of 'legal security', 'inadequate infrastructure', 'stable framework' and India's penchant for changing rules and regulations too often – a pointer perhaps to India's Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) with Germany which lapsed in April this year and hasn't since been renewed because India's revised BIT is unattractive to overseas investors.

During Modi's meeting with top German CEOs, Hubert Lienhard, chairman of the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business and one of the organisers of the German-Indian Economic Forum, bluntly told the prime minister that, "the cancellation of the India-German investment treaty makes it very difficult for investment, especially by small companies from Germany, and we urge that you work on the conclusion of the India-European Union (EU) Free-Trade Agreement (FTA). Tension is not good for investment."

Shades of this scepticism were also present in Merkel's news conference, where she reminded India of its commitment to speed up the free-trade agreement and promised to ramp up pressure on Brussels to speed up negotiations that have remained inconclusive since 2013.

It is a measure of Modi's diplomatic skills, that appears to have been at least partially able to negate the negativism around investing in India by promising to open the FTA negotiations by July.

The joint statement read: "(Both leaders) also reaffirmed their strong commitment to the India-EU Broad Based Trade and Investment Agreement and their commitment to bring about a resumption of the negotiations at the earliest possible date. This would, inter alia, allow to establish provisions for the mutual protection of new foreign investments."

In the backdrop of United States president Donald Trump highlighting the "massive" trade deficit with Germany (a tweet which was posted even as Modi was engaged in a pow-wow with German leaders), this assumes greater significance.

It is easy to interpret this as a positive deliverable but for the fact that there exist too many differences between the EU and India on an FTA, which has remained stalled despite 16 rounds of negotiations.

As Research and Information System for Developing Countries director general Sachin Chaturvedi has written in Business Standard, 'there are doubts over whether India, the world's fastest growing economy, will add to or take away from weaker countries in the European Union. There is also a clash of positions on financial services and investment, IPR and public procurement and agriculture and fisheries.'

It will remain to be seen how India and EU manage to keep the FTA on track.

On the other two areas, however, Modi has clearly achieved more than he had bargained for. His fulsome praise of Merkel's leadership in forging a cohesive EU was not just hot air, it was an expression of his belief that a stronger EU will be ultimately at India's advantage in a world grappling with tectonic shifts in alliances and power equations.

He also told Merkel what she wanted to hear, that India won't ditch the Paris Climate Accord even if the United States walks away.

Merkel, for her part, said: "Our cooperation goes back to 60 years and during our consultations, we have highlighted the fact that India has always proved to be a reliable partner when it comes to major projects here," and announced an assistance of 1 billion euros towards Modi's flagship projects.

There was clear harmony in areas of India's candidature for the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), where Germany reiterated its support and promised to back India's participation in other export-control regimes such as Australia Group and the Wassenaar Arrangement.

Both countries also pitched for urgent reforms in United Nations Security Council and "reiterated their full support to each other’s candidatures for a permanent seat in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council."

It is in the area of terrorism, however, where India made the strongest impression. The need for a broad-based global consensus against state-sponsored terrorism assumed greater importance with news that a devastating suicide bomb attack at the diplomatic enclave in Kabul on Wednesday morning resulted in the deaths of at least 80 people and injuries to 300 others. Both numbers are up for revision.

Media reports indicate that the blast occurred 400 yards off the German embassy and also damaged the Indian embassy, though all staff members are reported to be safe. Earlier suicide attacks on Kabul have been linked to the Taliban and Haqqani network. Both these terrorist outfits operate out of Pakistani soil.

The leader's joint statement reserved its strongest words on terrorism as a global scourge. "Prime Minister Modi and Federal Chancellor Merkel underlined their common concern about the threat and global reach of terrorism and extremism. They condemned terrorist violence in all its forms and manifestations. They agreed on the need to take strong measures against all those who encourage, support and finance terrorism, provide sanctuary and safe havens that sustain and support terrorist groups and organisations,"

"They welcomed closer collaboration between India and Germany to counter these challenges through regular meetings of the Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism. They called for finalisation and adoption of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism."

There is enough cause for optimism in the India-Germany relationship. In terms of geopolitics and on terrorism, there is clear indication of synergy and bilateral ties can only grow stronger. On economy, though, which will decide the trajectory of the relationship, there is space for cautious optimism.