Narendra Modi, Pranab Mukherjee congratulate France's new President-elect Emmanuel Macron

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated France's new President-elect Emmanuel Macron for his election victory.

President Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday that India values its strategic partnership with France, stressing that the friendship between the two nations would continue to strengthen in the years to come.

In a congratulatory message to Macron, President Mukherjee said he was confident that the "long-standing friendship, mutual trust and understanding" between India and France would always thrive.

India looked forward to further consolidating the "multifaceted strategic partnership" with the new government, he said.

"In giving you a decisive mandate, the people of France have demonstrated their confidence in your leadership and vision," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called up Macron to congratulate him on his poll victory and said he looked forward to work with him to further deepen the bilateral cooperation.

"Called President @EmmanuelMacron to convey my congratulations on his victory in the French Presidential election," Modi tweeted.

"I look forward to working with President @EmmanuelMacron to further deepen cooperation between India and France," he added.

Modi had greeted Macron for his electoral win in a tweet.

39-year-old Macron has created history by becoming the youngest president in France.

Unknown to voters before his turbulent 2014-16 tenure as France's pro-business economy minister, Macron took a giant gamble by quitting Socialist President Francois Hollande's government to run as an independent in his first campaign.

With inputs from PTI