Narendra Modi likely to visit Nepal soon after KP Oli takes over as prime minister

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Nepal soon after the new government takes office, a leader of the CPN-UML left alliance said on Sunday.

Nepal's Left alliance is preparing to form a new government which is expected to be headed by former prime minister and CPN-UML chairman K P Sharma Oli. Oli, through a letter, had congratulated Modi on the 69th Republic Day of India.

CPN-UML Secretary Pradip Gyawali told reporters that Prime Minister Modi's visit is most likely after Left alliance leader Oli becomes the prime minister of Nepal.

Oli had invited Modi for a visit to Nepal during a recent telephonic conversation with him.

"Modi telephoned Oli twice and both leaders invited each other for a visit to their countries," Gyawali said.

The recent visit by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was aimed at clearing the mistrust, and the visit had been instrumental in further strengthening bilateral ties, he said. The External Affairs Ministry described the two-day visit by Swaraj as "successful".

Gyawali said that the Left alliance wants to develop a cordial relationship with India.

Responding to a question about formation of the new government and the proposed unification between CPN-UML led by Oli and CPN-Maoist Centre led by Prachanda, Gyawali claimed that the twin tasks will be completed by next month.

Swaraj was the first senior Indian minister to visit Nepal after the conclusion of elections to local bodies, provincial assemblies and federal Parliament.

Nepal successfully concluded three phases of provincial, local and parliamentary elections as part of its efforts to implement the new Constitution that was promulgated in September 2015.

The clear victory to the Left alliance — CPN-UML led by Oli and the CPN-Maoist led by Prachanda — was not seen as a positive development for India given that Oli had publicly criticised New Delhi for interfering in Nepal's internal matters and accused it of toppling his government last year.