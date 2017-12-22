Narendra Modi congratulates Nepal PM-in-waiting KP Sharma Oli over election win, conveys Indian support to nation's development

New Delhi/Kathmandu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held telephonic talks with top Nepalese leaders, including KP Sharma Oli, who is set to become the premier of the Himalayan nation, and conveyed India's support to Nepal in its pursuit of stability and inclusive development.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi spoke with Chairman Communist Party of Nepal (UML) Oli, Chairman Communist Party of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Nepalese prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and congratulated them on their successful participation in the recently conducted parliamentary and first-ever provincial elections.

In his telephonic conversations, prime minister Modi reiterated India's "support to Nepal in its pursuit of stability, prosperity, and inclusive development", an MEA statement said. Modi also recalled that timeless people to people contacts are at the heart of the India-Nepal ties.

"Our open border is a reflection of our unique bonding. He (the PM) reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthen these bonds of friendship and work with the incoming government on a broad range of development and reconstruction projects," the statement said.

The MEA also said that Nepal's holding of elections at all three levels of the government in 2017 is a commendable achievement.

Modi congratulated Oli on the Left alliance's grand success in the recently concluded elections, said a statement issued by the Communist Party of Nepal (UML) in Kathmandu.

The conversations were the first highest-level contact between the leaderships of the two countries after the Left alliance of Oli and Prachanda swept the elections. "The results of the recently held elections will strengthen democracy, bring political stability in the country and lead Nepal towards economic prosperity," the statement quoted Modi as saying.

It said Modi also invited Oli to visit India immediately after the formation of the new government, saying he was eager to welcome him in New Delhi. "Modi said his government is willing to work together with the Nepalese government," according to the statement.

Oli thanked Modi for his good wishes and said good relations will be maintained with neighbouring countries. The CPN-UML chairman said he would like to collaborate with neighbouring countries, especially India and China, for economic development and prosperity. He said that shortly after the formation of the new government invitation will be sent to Modi to visit Nepal.

Oli also congratulated Modi on his party's success in the recent elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Nepal's Left alliance won 116 seats out of a total 165 under the first-past-the-post system while the ruling Nepali Congress bagged 23 seats in the country's recently concluded historic polls that many hope will bring the much-needed political stability to the Himalayan nation.

Oli's triumph is being widely seen as a victory for the pro-Chinese elements in Nepal.