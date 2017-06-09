Narendra Modi addresses SCO Summit 2017: 'Hope India's membership will give new direction to fight against terrorism'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Friday before their formal induction into the bloc.

Modi thanked all the members of the SCO for supporting India and granting it the membership of the group after 12 years of observership. "We may have gotten the membership now but our relations with this group are long, around 12 years long. The relationship we share with the members of SCO are historical. We will continue to work together," said Modi.

He also stressed on the importance of connectivity for India and mentioned Chabahar port, which will connect New Delhi to the region.

Referring to terrorism, Modi said that it is a major threat to humanity and we will have to make coordinated efforts to counter its menace. He condemned all forms of terrorism and radicalisation. Recruitment of terrorists and even financing of terrorist groups is a major issue which needs to be tackled, said Modi. He believes that India’s membership will help give a new direction to SCO’s fight against terrorism.

Modi also applauded Kazakhstan for choosing 'Future Energy' as the theme for this year’s SCO Summit. He expressed hope that the group will devote more attention towards climate change. After Modi, Sharif began his address by thanking the member countries for Pakistan’s membership to the group. He also congratulated India, which will also be inducted as a full member with Pakistan. Sharif said that we must all leave a legacy of peace and unity for our future generations and not a toxic harvest of conflict and animosity. He further said that Islamabad is not unfamiliar with the working of the SCO but, it has a lot to learn. Sharif also referred to Pakistan's deep historical and cultural ties with all SCO members.

SCO gives us a platform to combat terrorism and climate change and Islamabad fully supports its fight against terror, said Sharif.

Earlier in the day, Modi met Chinese president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Summit. "India and China should strengthen multilateral communication and consultation, and appropriately control and manage differences and sensitive issues," Xi told Modi. He also told Modi that New Delhi and Beijing should increase trade and investment cooperation.

India reportedly made it clear that it wants to be a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) during the meeting with Xi and also expressed some unease at the 'silk road' initiative.

However, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar said that at a time of global uncertainty, India and China's relations are a factor of stability.