Nancy Pelosi-led US delegation calls on Narendra Modi a day after meeting Dalai Lama

New Delhi: A US Congressional delegation led by Democrat Nancy Pelosi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Welcoming the delegation, Modi appreciated "the strong bipartisan support of the US Congress in deepening the partnership between India and the US", the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Modi and the delegation exchanged views on issues of bilateral and mutual interest.

Modi also called for further enhancing exchanges with the US Congress.

On Wednesday, the delegation met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala and reaffirmed their commitment to the Tibetan cause.

Leader of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives, Pelosi is leading a bipartisan Congressional delegation to India, Nepal, Germany and Belgium.

The team is focusing on national security, global economy, bilateral and multilateral relations and human rights.

The delegation also includes Jim Sensenbrenner, Eliot Engel, Jim McGovern, Betty McCollum, Judy Chu, Joyce Beatty and Pramila Jayapal.

China has denounced Pelosi's meeting with the Dalai Lama, who has lived in India since fleeing his homeland in 1959.