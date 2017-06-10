Myanmar military plane crash: China offers support in search operations

You are here:
WorldReutersJun, 10 2017 13:36:52 IST

Myanmar: China will offer support and assistance for Myanmar's follow-up efforts after a military plane crashed off the Southeast Asian country's southern coast with 122 people on board, state media said.

A Y-8-200 F military aircraft. Reuters

China, as a friendly neighbour, shares Myanmar's sorrow over the incident, President Xi Jinping told his counterpart U Htin Kyaw in a condolence message, state news agency Xinhua said late on Friday.

"Xi mourned the dead and extended sincere sympathy to the government and people of Myanmar, especially the families of the victims," the agency added.

The aircraft, a Chinese-made Y-8-200F transport plane, lost contact 29 minutes after takeoff on Wednesday, while at a height of 18,000 feet (5,485 metres), about 43 miles (70 km) west of the coastal town of Dawei, the Myanmar military has said.

Soldiers, family members and crew were on board the weekly flight from several coastal towns to Myanmar's biggest city of Yangon when it went missing.

Search teams have found one more body, taking to 32 the tally of those pulled from the sea, the military said in a statement on Saturday, adding that high waves and stormy weather continue to hinder recovery efforts.


Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 01:36 pm | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 01:36 pm

