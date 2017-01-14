Mutinying soldiers seal off Ivory Coast's second city | Reuters

YAMOUSSOUKRO Mutinying soldiers sealed off Ivory Coast's second-largest city on Friday as senior government and military officials inside sought to head off a repeat of an army revolt that paralysed much of the West African nation last week.A soldier with the mutiny said the main accesses to Bouake, a city of a half million residents, had been seized and would be held until a solution to the standoff with the government was found."The entrance to the city is blocked. There are some people who tried to leave for Abidjan a little while ago and had to return (to Bouake)," said a resident who asked not to be named.

