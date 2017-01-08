Mutinying soldiers in Ivory Coast agree to return to barracks | Reuters

BOUAKE, Ivory Coast Mutinying soldiers in Ivory Coast agreed on Saturday to return to their barracks after the government accepted their grievances concerning bonus pay and living conditions, a member of the uprising close to the negotiations said."It's over," Sergeant Mamadou Kone told Reuters. "Some of our soldiers will remain in place to manage the security of shops and banks, but the majority of soldiers will return to barracks beginning tonight".

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Tim Cocks)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.