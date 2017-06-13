You are here:
  Munich shooting: Several people, including cop, injured in firing at local train station

Jun, 13 2017

Several people have been injured in a shooting at a local train station in Munich on Tuesday, German police tweeted.

Munich Police spokesman Michael Riehlein said that the incident took place on Tuesday morning when police were carrying out a check at the Unterfoehring subway station, The Telegraph reported. The report added that a police officer has been injured.

Quoting the Munich police, Associated Press reported that the policewoman's injuries were serious and the suspect was also injured. The suspect is in custody, the report further added. Police added that they have secured the area. Bavarian public radio, citing the police, has said it was probably not a terrorist attack.

Bavarian radio also said, "According to police information it is probably not a terrorist attack". "There is no danger to the public," said a spokeswoman for the police, Reuters reported.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Jun 13, 2017 01:51 pm | Updated Date: Jun 13, 2017 02:01 pm

