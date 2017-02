MOSCOW Russia's Black Sea naval command on Wednesday denied an allegation by Kiev that a Ukrainian AN-26 military cargo plane had been shot over the sea, Tass news agency cited the command as saying.Ukraine said on Wednesday the pane had been shot at with a firearm from a Russian-controlled offshore gas rig.

(writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Christian Lowe)

