You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Ministers at OAS meeting fail to agree on Venezuela resolution | Reuters

Ministers at OAS meeting fail to agree on Venezuela resolution | Reuters

WorldReutersJun, 20 2017 06:47:11 IST

CANCUN, Mexico Foreign ministers from across the Americas failed to reach an agreement on Monday on a resolution criticizing Venezuela's government, Guatemalan Foreign Minister Carlos Morales said on Monday.

Ministers from the 34-nation Organization of American States (OAS) met in Cancun in bid to hash out a joint statement on the political and economic crisis rocking Venezuela. Morales said ministers would resume discussion on Venezuela at a later, unspecified date.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Jun 20, 2017 06:47 am | Updated Date: Jun 20, 2017 06:47 am

Also See








Top Stories



Cricket Scores