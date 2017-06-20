Ministers at OAS meeting fail to agree on Venezuela resolution | Reuters

CANCUN, Mexico Foreign ministers from across the Americas failed to reach an agreement on Monday on a resolution criticizing Venezuela's government, Guatemalan Foreign Minister Carlos Morales said on Monday.

Ministers from the 34-nation Organization of American States (OAS) met in Cancun in bid to hash out a joint statement on the political and economic crisis rocking Venezuela. Morales said ministers would resume discussion on Venezuela at a later, unspecified date.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)

