Mexico's 'strongest earthquake in a century' rattles city; death toll jumps to 32

Mexico City: The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck Mexico has risen to 32, the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca said Friday.

Alejandro Murat told local television that 17 of the deaths were recorded in the southeastern town of Juchitan.

In Juchitan "there are collapsed houses with people inside," Luis Felipe, the federal civil protection coordinator, told Televisa TV.

The neighboring state of Chiapas reported seven people dead.

Authorities have warned that the death toll could rise in the southern area of Tabasco, where two children were killed.

The quake hit offshore in the Pacific at 11:49 pm (0449 GMT) about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the coastal town of Tonala in far southern Chiapas state, Mexico's seismologic service said.

"It was a major earthquake in scale and magnitude, the strongest in the past 100 years," said President Enrique Pena Nieto in an address from the National Disaster Prevention Center's headquarters, where he was supervising the emergency response.

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude slightly lower, at 8.1. That is the same as a devastating 1985 earthquake that killed more than 10,000 people in Mexico City, the country's most destructive ever.

In the capital, people ran out of buildings, many in their pajamas, after hearing warning sirens go off just before midnight (0500 GMT Friday).

"Not another one. God, please no," said one woman, falling to her knees to pray.

"I was driving when the ground started to shake. The car was wobbling," said Cristian Rodriguez, a 28-year-old Uber driver in Mexico City.

The quake shook a large swath of the country and was felt as far north as Mexico City, some 800 kilometers from the epicenter, where people ran from their homes as buildings trembled and swayed.

Authorities initially declared a tsunami alert stretching all the way south to Ecuador, but lifted it several hours later. Officials said four people were killed in Chiapas, near the epicenter.

In neighboring Tabasco state, two children were killed, the governor said. One was crushed by a collapsing wall. The other, an infant on a respirator, died after the quake triggered a power outage.

The worst destruction appeared to be in Juchitan, in the state of Oaxaca, where 10 people were killed, according to the head of the emergency response agency, Ricardo de la Cruz.

Officials said the death toll there could rise. "There are houses that collapsed with people inside," Luis Felipe Puente, the agency's director general, told TV news channel Milenio.

A hotel also collapsed in Juchitan, the town hall partly caved in and many houses were badly damaged.

Tsunami alert lifted

Pena Nieto said 50 million of Mexico's 120 million people felt the quake. It was also felt in much of Guatemala, which borders Chiapas.

Mexican officials ordered schools to remain closed Friday in 11 states, including Mexico City, so they could inspect for structural damage. The quake struck at a depth of 69.7 kilometers, according to the USGS.

Initially, authorities issued a tsunami alert for a huge stretch of coastline starting in central Mexico and spanning Central America all the way down to Ecuador. It was later lifted, but Mexico remained on alert for aftershocks.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center had originally said a tsunami of more than three meters (10 feet) was possible. In the end, the quake caused rough seas but no tsunami, officials said.

Since the 1985 earthquake, Mexican authorities have instituted a stricter building code and developed an alert system using sensors placed on the coasts.

Mexico sits atop five tectonic plates, whose movement makes it one of the most seismically active countries in the world.