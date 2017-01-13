Mexico will immediately respond to any US border tax - minister | Reuters

MEXICO CITY Mexico must be ready to respond immediately with its own tax measures if the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump imposes a border tax, the country's economy minister said on Friday.Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, on Wednesday promised a "major border tax" on companies that shift jobs outside the United States, and such a measure could hobble Mexico's exports to its top trading partner."It is clear we need to be prepared to immediately neutralize the impact of such a measure," Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said in an interview on Mexican television. "And it is very clear how - take a fiscal action that clearly neutralizes it," he said.

Guajardo said Trump's proposed tax "was a problem for the entire world" and that it "would have a wave of impacts that could take us into a global recession."

He has warned that U.S. corporate tax cuts proposed by Trump, as well as the border tax, could undermine foreign investment in Latin America's No. 2 economy.Mexico slapped a tax on U.S. high fructose corn syrup in the early 2000s after the United States refused to allow free trade in Mexican sugar.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Frances Kerry)

