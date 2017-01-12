Mexico says open to talk trade, security and migration with U.S. | Reuters

MEXICO CITY Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday said Mexico will seek to negotiate issues including trade, security and migration with the incoming U.S. administration of Donald Trump, but would not pay for a U.S. border wall.Pena Nieto, speaking to an assembly of foreign diplomats, said he would continue to promote free trade integration in North America.

Mexico would invest in a more secure border but not a wall, he added, but the U.S. shared responsibility on immigration and should work to stop the southward flow of illegal weapons.

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom)

