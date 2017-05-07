You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Merkel's conservatives defeat SPD rivals in northern state vote | Reuters

Merkel's conservatives defeat SPD rivals in northern state vote | Reuters

WorldReutersMay, 07 2017 22:30:10 IST

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives thumped their Social Democrat rivals in a vote in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein on Sunday, in a boost to her prospects of winning a national election in September.Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) fetched 33 percent of the vote in Schleswig-Holstein, up from 30.8 percent in the last election there in 2012, an exit poll for broadcaster ARD showed. The Social Democrats won 26 percent, down from 30.4 percent.

The result leaves the CDU short of sufficient support to rule alone in the state, but means the SPD cannot continue to govern in coalition with the Greens and the South Schleswig Party (SSW), which represents the ethnic Danish minority.

It also means the CDU has beaten the left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) in two regional elections this year. The victory in Schleswig-Holstein was all the more significant because the SPD enjoyed the incumbency advantage.

A third state vote, in the large western state of North Rhine-Westphalia next Sunday, offers Merkel's conservatives a chance to defeat the incumbent SPD again and build momentum in her bid to win a fourth term in office in September. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 07, 2017 10:30 pm | Updated Date: May 07, 2017 10:30 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 8SRH Vs MI
2May 9KXIP Vs KKR
3May 10GL Vs DD
4May 11MI Vs KXIP
5May 12DD Vs RPS
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores