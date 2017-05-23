Melania Trump (appears to) slap Trump's hand away; social media erupt

Twitter's on fire over Trump's Israel visit and it's not about Israel - America’s first lady Melania Trump smacked away Donald Trump's hand as he reached out to take her hand in the moments just after touching down in Tel Aviv Monday. Melania Trump is certainly not the first political celeb to be out on a foreign junket at a rocky time in the political life of a spouse but the way Melania (appears to) swat away the US President's hand and walk at a measured distance away and behind Donald Trump is a stark visual of tension breaking through a carefully cultivated image. Melania Trump, incidentally, does not live in the White House; she is staying with Barron Trump while he finishes his school year in New York City. Footage shared online clearly shows Donald Trump first taking a look on his right where Netanyahu is holding his wife Sara's hand. Almost instantly, as if in reaction or afterthought, Donald Trump turns left and reaches for Melania's hand at a time when the First Lady is walking at least two steps behind, out of reach and partially off of the red carpet. Walking with her head held high and looking straight ahead through her sunglasses, Melania's wrist appears to slap away her husband's palm after which Trump abruptly moves on to adjusting his tie.

Maybe Melania didn’t realize his hand was there.

Maybe Melania was swatting a bug.

Takeoffs on the awkward moment are all the rage on social media. Far and away the #1 on trending, Melania Trump is drawing some serious praise for swatting the "groper in chief". "Most of America feels the same, Melania" is how the Tel Aviv slap is being communicated around the world the Monday after the Mueller appointment and the Comey firing that now has the Trump administration on edge.

We are all Melania, quips the editor of Daily Beast. "This just proves Melania hates Donald as much as America does", reads another tweet.

Melania has no time for Donald's need for hand holding, says Mashable.