McConnell optimistic of tax bill deal between U.S. Senate and House | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday that he is optimistic the Senate and House of Representatives will reach a conference agreement on tax legislation that can be signed into law by President Donald Trump. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) leaves the Senate floor during debate over the Republican tax reform plan in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan“We’ll be able to get to an agreement in the conference. I‘m very optimistic about it,” the Kentucky Republican told ABC’s “This Week” program.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.