McCain warns Trump not to lift sanctions on Russia | Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S. Senator John McCain, commenting on Friday on speculation that President Donald Trump is considering lifting sanctions on Russia, said he hoped the administration would reject that "reckless course.""If he does not, I will work with my colleagues to codify sanctions against Russia into law," McCain, one of the Republican party's senior foreign policy voices, said in a statement.

