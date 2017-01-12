Mattis says 'very, very' confident in U.S. intelligence agencies | Reuters

WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, said on Thursday that he had a "very, very high degree of confidence" in U.S. intelligence agencies.Mattis, speaking at his Senate confirmation hearing, said he expects Trump to be open to his view on intelligence matters, and that the world order was under its biggest attack since World War Two.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Alistair Bell)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.