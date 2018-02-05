Co-Sponsor
Masked gunmen open fire at cockfight club in northern Mexico; 6 killed, 14 injured

World AFP Feb 05, 2018 12:06:37 IST

Mexico City: Authorities in northern Mexico say gunmen shot up a clandestine cockfight arena in the Chihuahua state capital, killing six people and wounding 14.

Representational image. AP

The state prosecutor's office says in a statement that several masked attackers fired at people gathered at the "Santa Maria" cockfight club late on Sunday off a highway on the southern edge of Chihuahua city.

Prosecutors said that four victims were killed at the scene and two more died while receiving medical treatment. Two children ages 7 and 10 were among the wounded.

There were no immediate arrests.


