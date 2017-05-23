Manchester terror attack: Theresa May says bomber has been identified, police evacuate shopping centre

After the shocking terror attack in Manchester at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night, British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the attack on Tuesday and said that police and security staff in Manchester believe they know identity of the apparent suicide bomber, but they are not revealing the name for the time being.

Addressing the press in London, May said, "This attack stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice."

In Tuesday's attack, 22 people were killed while 59 were left injured. May said those injured are being treated across eight hospitals, "many being treated for life-threatening cases".

May said that it is "beyond doubt" that Britain and the city of Manchester have fallen victim to "a callous terrorist attack."

According to AP, speaking outside her office, May said,"Although it is not the first time Manchester has suffered in this way, it is the worst attack the city has experienced, and the worst ever to hit the north of England."

May said police believe they know the attacker's identity. "The police and security forces believe attack was carried out by one man. It would take some time to establish the facts. The police will be given all resources they need. They believe they know the identity but cannot confirm his name."

The prime minister confirmed that significant resources have been deployed in Manchester, including deployment of armed officers.

Meanwhile, the police evacuated a large shopping centre in Manchester after the attack. The police declined to comment on media reports that they have arrested a man there.

July McKenzie, who was shopping at the Arndale shopping centre, said: "We were just in the shop and could hear people screaming and security guards telling everybody to get out."

Some people left the scene in tears, while others waited outside the mall.

The Arndale centre was rebuilt after an IRA bombing in 1996.

With inputs from agencies