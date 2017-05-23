Manchester terror attack: Russia says it is ready for counter-terror co-operation with UK

Moscow: Russian president Vladimir Putin said he was ready to boost anti-terror co-operation with Britain in a condolence message to Prime Minister Theresa May over the "inhuman" attack in Manchester, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"We firmly condemn this cynical, inhuman crime. We expect that those behind it will not escape the punishment they deserve," Putin said in a statement published by the Kremlin.

"The Russian head of state confirmed his readiness to bolster anti-terrorism cooperation with our British partners, both on a bilateral basis and in the framework of broader international efforts," it added.