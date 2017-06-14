Manchester terror attack: Police release new photos in hunt for bomb clues

London: Police investigating the Manchester bombing Wednesday freed two more people without charge, including the bomber's brother, and released more photos as they worked to reconstruct the killer's final movements.

The 22 May attack at an Ariana Grande concert killed 22 people as well as bomber Salman Abedi, a Briton of Libyan descent. Police are trying to uncover clues about a suspected network that supported him.

Greater Manchester Police released photos of a white Nissan Micra seized in Manchester, saying "significant evidence" had been found inside.

Police appealed for anyone who saw the car between 13 April, when its previous owner sold it, and 15 April: When Abedi left the UK to contact detectives.

Police say Abedi returned to Britain from Libya four days before the attack. Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said "Abedi made repeated trips to and from this car" during those four days, "and we believe he was taking items from the car to help assemble the device."

Police also released a photo of a sports bag with a San Francisco 49ers logo, saying anyone who recognized it should contact them.

Police arrested a total of 18 people over the attack, but have released nine of them without charge.

Among those released was Ismail Abedi, the dead bomber's brother, arrested a day after the attack. A 20-year-old man who was arrested 27 May was freed without charge. His name was not released.

The bomber's father, Ramadan Abedi, was arrested in Tripoli on May 24, along with another brother Hashim, who Libyan security forces said was "aware of all the details" of the attack.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.