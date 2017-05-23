Manchester terror attack: How world leaders reacted to the blast at Ariana Grande's concert in UK

Paris: World leaders on Tuesday expressed shock and horror at the bombing in Manchester which killed at least 22 people, including children.

Here are some of the reactions:

Britain

Prime Minister Theresa May called it an "appalling terrorist attack" and suspended her campaign ahead of a general election on June 8 along with chief opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.

"All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected," said May.

Labour Party chief Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: "Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services."

I am horrified by the horrendous events in Manchester. My thoughts are with families and friends of those who have died and been injured. pic.twitter.com/QoCXH8qPYW — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 23, 2017

Finance minister Philip Hammond said: "It is as far as we know a terrorist incident. We're treating it as such. My thoughts are with the victims and families and the people of Manchester and I'd like to give tribute to the emergency services. They've done a great job throughout the night and they're continuing to work at the scene."

United States

President Donald Trump condemned the "evil losers" behind the attack, saying: "I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that's a great name.

"So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered," he said.

Germany

German chancellor Angela Merkel voiced "sorrow and horror", adding: "This suspected terrorist attack will only strengthen our resolve to work with our British friends against those who plan and execute such inhuman acts. I assure the people in Britain: Germany stands by your side."

Russia

Russian president Vladimir Putin said he was ready to boost anti-terror cooperation with Britain after "this cynical, inhuman crime.

"We expect that those behind it will not escape the punishment they deserve," he said.

France

French president Emmanuel Macron voiced "horror and shock" and said he planned to speak to the British prime minister.

Prime minister Edouard Philippe said it was an example of "the most cowardly terrorism" that was aimed "specifically and knowingly" at young people.

Australia

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said the attack was "especially vile, especially criminal, especially horrific because it appears to have been deliberately directed at teenagers."

He added: "This is an attack on innocents. Surely there is no crime more reprehensible than the murder of children. This is a direct and brutal attack on young people everywhere, on freedom everywhere."

The Netherlands

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: "Terrible news from Manchester where a great evening ended in tragedy. Our thoughts are with the victims."

Spain

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said: "I condemn the Manchester attack. My condolences to the families of the deceased and my fervent wishes that the wounded recover soon."

Italy

Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni tweeted: "Italy joins forces with the British people and government. Our thoughts go out to the victims of the Manchester attack and their families."

Italia si unisce al popolo e al governo britannici. I nostri pensieri alle vittime dell'attacco di #Manchester e alle loro famiglie — Paolo Gentiloni (@PaoloGentiloni) May 23, 2017

Denmark

Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said: "Horrendous loss of innocent lives in #Manchester. Our thoughts and sympathy are with the British people."

Canada

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: "Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts."

Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2017

Greece

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said: "We express our solidarity to the British people and our support to the relatives of the victims. We are on your side."

Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government "strongly condemns the terrible terror attack.

"Terror is a global threat and the enlightened countries must act together to defeat it in any place," he said.

China

President Xi Jinping sent his condolences to Queen Elizabeth II, expressing "deep grief for the victims" and their families.

Austria

Austrian chancellor Christian Kern called the Manchester attack "horrible and shocking" in a statement posted on Facebook.

Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz tweeted that his "thoughts are with the victims' families and friends".

Terrible news from #Manchester - my thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims. — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) May 23, 2017

Portugal

Prime Minister Antonio Costa tweeted in English: "Our deepest sympathies and solidarity to the British people, the victims and families of the Manchester attack."

Our deepest sympathies and solidarity to the British people, the victims and families of the #Manchester attack. — António Costa (@antoniocostapm) May 23, 2017

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured."