Manchester terror attack: Bomb disposal unit declare 'suspicious' package at Hulme collge as safe

Manchester: A "suspicious" package has been declared safe after army bomb disposal experts were called to a street in Hulme, near Manchester city centre.

Greater Manchester Police tweeted around 10.45 am that the army were on their way to a college in Trafford. Several roads were closed after the package was detected.

Police are responding to a call at a college in Trafford. pic.twitter.com/ih4PZiu37w — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 25, 2017

However, the army experts then confirmed that the incident was at a college in Linby Street in Hulme.

Police later confirmed that the incident at the college was over and cordons were lifted, BBC reported.

A statement read: "There was a cordon in Hulme, not Trafford, as previously suggested, relating to a possible suspicious package."

"This has now been deemed safe and the cordon has been removed. Apologies for any confusion." Police closed Mancunian Way, Linby Street and Jackson Street with officers in attendance at the scene.

The scare followed Monday's bomb attack at Manchester Arena in which 22 people were killed in a bomb blast.

Meanwhile, the threat level "will remain critical and the public should remain vigilant," prime minister Theresa May said.