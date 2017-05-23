Manchester Arena terror attack: Suspected Islamic State sympathiser tweeted about attack hours earlier

After a suspected suicide blast at the Manchester Arena killed 19 people, unconfirmed media reports claim that a Twitter handle of a possible Islamic State sympathiser tweeted on the attack hours before the explosion took place. The twitter handle is now suspended.

Account posted about the Manchester incident before it happened supposedly. Now suspended from twitter. Their twitter handle is @Owys663pic.twitter.com/mzXikSh9d4 — Super Monkey News (@SuperMonkeyNews) May 23, 2017

The original tweet had said: #Islamic State #manchesterarena #UK #British ARE YOU FORGET OUR THREAT? THIS IS THE JUST TERROR (sic).

Meanwhile, ANIreported that another unverified video is making the rounds on social media, in which a man claims that the blast was the handiwork of the loyal supporters of the Islamic State.

Nineteen people have been killed in a suspected terrorist attack during a pop concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester, England on Monday night. There were scenes of panic as Grande's audience fled the 21,000-capacity venue after what eyewitnesses described as a "huge bomb-like bang" in the foyer area at the end of the concert.

British prime minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling terrorist attack". "All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected," she said in a statement.

The Greater Manchester Police, in a statement, confirmed that it was treating Monday's blast as a terror attack.

"We are currently treating this as a terrorist incident untill we know otherwise. We are working closely with the national counter terrorism policing network and UK intelligence partners."

