Manchester terror attack LIVE: US intelligence says lone man behind suicide blast at Ariana Grande concert

At least, 19 are feared killed and around 50 are injured in an explosion at a pop concert in Manchester city in London, police said.
"Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena on Monday night. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.
"Please avoid the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene," it said.
Further details of the incident are unclear but eyewitness reported hearing a loud 'bang' from inside the venue, which was playing host to a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande. Video footage from the scene showed bloodied victims being helped by emergency services.
"It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us," an eyewitness said.
"Some people were screaming they'd seen blood but other people were saying it was balloons busting or a speaker had been popped," said another eyewitness.
The United Kingdom's Network Rail said train lines out of Manchester Victoria station, which is close to the concert venue, were blocked.
Local businesses turn good Samaritan for lost children
Amid the panic after the explosion at the concert, some local businesses have taken in hundreds of displaced children and concertgoers’, whose parents are concerned about their whereabouts and are taking to Twitter to seek more information.
United States confirms suicide blast
United States intelligence claims the attack was carried out by a single man and that the attack may be a suicide blast. The US intelligence agencies are reportedly helping the UK security agencies in investigating the attack.
Manchester Arena opened in 1995
Manchester Arena, the largest indoor arena in Europe, opened in 1995 and is a popular concert and sporting venue. It has a total seating capacity of 21,000.
Will treat it as terror attack: Manchester Police
The Manchester Police's Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirms that the Ariana Grande concert attack will be treated as a terror strike. The police officials also added that they are co-operating with counter-terror officials.
UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd issues statement
UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd"s office has issued a statement as saying, "My thoughts are with all those affected by this barbaric act. The full details of exactly what happened are still emerging, but I am proud of the police and first responders who reacted to this tragic incident so swiftly".
May chairs emergency meeting
Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee on Tuesday morning, Guardian reported. A statement from 10 Downing Street confirmed that police are currently treating the incident at Manchester Arena as an “appalling terrorist attack”.
Islamic State supporters cheer attack on Telegram
According to a report in Newsweek, supporters took to Telegram, a messaging app, to celebrate the “successful and surprising blow” to Britain. The report also noted that the supporters of the Wahabi group had celebrated the attack at Westminster too.
Theresa May prays for victims, as General Election campaigning is suspended
Theresa May said, "We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack. All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected."
In view of the current security situation, UK media reports suggest that that the election campaign has been suspended.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after the explosion in Manchester
UK PM Theresa May calls explosion 'an appalling terrorist attack'
Prime Minister Theresa May, who is currently in campaign mode ahead of the general election on 8 June, has reacted to the attack. 'Asking citizens to stay strong, she called the explosion "an appalling terrorist attack'.
Facebook activates safety check feature
Immediately after the blast, social media site Facebook has re-activiated the safety check feature for users to mark themselves safe, reported various UK media.
Security minister Ben Wallace issues statement
Security minister Ben Wallace has issues an statement in the wake of the attack. The Guardian quoted him as saying:
"In the light of the attack in Manchester tonight, please be vigilant and if you see anything suspicious call the anti-terrorist hotline: 0800 789123. My thoughts are with all the victims of the incident tonight and our emergency services who are out there tending wounded and keeping us safe."
A witness present at the Ariana Grande when the explosion took place uploaded a video
Here is the eyewitness account of the blast
Witnesses reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena's bars at about 10:35 pm. but there were few further details.
"A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain's Press Association. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."
AP
Singer Ariana Grande safe as panic gripped concert after explosion
There was mass panic after the explosion at the end of the concert, which was part of Grande's The Dangerous Woman Tour. The singer was not injured, according to a representative.
Britain's terrorist threat level has been set at "severe" in recent years indicating an attack is highly likely. Police said the explosion is being judged a terrorist attack unless new information proves otherwise.
AP
Nearby station closed for all
Immediately after the blast, the Victoria Manchester station, the nearest station to the site of the explosion, has been closed for the citizens, reports BBC.
Police suspect second explosive device
While police has confirmed one blast at the site, the Manchester Police also suspects that there is another explosive device at the place of the explosion, reports BBC.
At least 19 killed in Manchester attack
The UK home department officials say the attack at the Ariana Grande cocnert may bea suicide blast. The Manchester Police reportedly suspects a suicide bomber. At least 50 people have been injured in the attack so far, reports said.
Manchester residents trend #roomformanchester on Twitter to help victims
Here are a few tweets by the common man of Manchester
Canada's Justin Trudeau tweets after attack
Manchester residents help distressed parents after blast
Frantic loved ones of young people missing after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert have taken to Twitter and Instagram with their photos and pleas for help.
Many Manchester residents responded early Tuesday with offers of shelter and details on locations where displaced concert-goers had been taken in.
AP
Manchester bombing eyewitness posts video on Twitter
US Department of Homeland Security closely working with UK Intel partners
Local businesses turn good Samaritan for lost children
Amid the panic after the explosion at the concert, some local businesses have taken in hundreds of displaced children and concertgoers’, whose parents are concerned about their whereabouts and are taking to Twitter to seek more information.
United States confirms suicide blast
United States intelligence claims the attack was carried out by a single man and that the attack may be a suicide blast. The US intelligence agencies are reportedly helping the UK security agencies in investigating the attack.
Manchester Arena opened in 1995
Manchester Arena, the largest indoor arena in Europe, opened in 1995 and is a popular concert and sporting venue. It has a total seating capacity of 21,000.
Will treat it as terror attack: Manchester Police
The Manchester Police's Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirms that the Ariana Grande concert attack will be treated as a terror strike. The police officials also added that they are co-operating with counter-terror officials.
Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd issues statement
UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd"s office has issued a statement as saying, "My thoughts are with all those affected by this barbaric act. The full details of exactly what happened are still emerging, but I am proud of the police and first responders who reacted to this tragic incident so swiftly".
First major incident since 2005 London attack, says international media
According to the Washington Post, if the attack is confirmed as a terrorist incident, it will be the worst strike on British soil since 2005, when bombers killed 54 people on London trains and buses.
Celebrities condole deaths at Ariana Grande concert
May chairs emergency meeting
Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee on Tuesday morning, Guardian reported. A statement from 10 Downing Street confirmed that police are currently treating the incident at Manchester Arena as an “appalling terrorist attack”.
Islamic State supporters cheer attack on Telegram
According to a report in Newsweek, supporters took to Telegram, a messaging app, to celebrate the “successful and surprising blow” to Britain. The report also noted that the supporters of the Wahabi group had celebrated the attack at Westminster too.
Islamic State supporters allegedly cheer attack
Singer Nicki Minaj tweets
Panic-stricken people fled the venue immediately after the blast
Theresa May prays for victims, as General Election campaigning is suspended
Theresa May said, "We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack. All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected."
In view of the current security situation, UK media reports suggest that that the election campaign has been suspended.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after the explosion in Manchester
UK PM Theresa May calls explosion 'an appalling terrorist attack'
Prime Minister Theresa May, who is currently in campaign mode ahead of the general election on 8 June, has reacted to the attack. 'Asking citizens to stay strong, she called the explosion "an appalling terrorist attack'.
Manchester city MP Lucy Powell tweets on the blast
Facebook activates safety check feature
Immediately after the blast, social media site Facebook has re-activiated the safety check feature for users to mark themselves safe, reported various UK media.
Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn tweets after the blast
Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn tweets after the blast
Manchester city mayor tweets
People gathered at the concert try and escape after the blast
Security minister Ben Wallace issues statement
Security minister Ben Wallace has issues an statement in the wake of the attack. The Guardian quoted him as saying:
"In the light of the attack in Manchester tonight, please be vigilant and if you see anything suspicious call the anti-terrorist hotline: 0800 789123. My thoughts are with all the victims of the incident tonight and our emergency services who are out there tending wounded and keeping us safe."
A witness present at the Ariana Grande when the explosion took place uploaded a video
Here is the scene from the concert just before the explosion
Here is the eyewitness account of the blast
Witnesses reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena's bars at about 10:35 pm. but there were few further details.
"A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain's Press Association. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."
AP
Singer Ariana Grande safe as panic gripped concert after explosion
There was mass panic after the explosion at the end of the concert, which was part of Grande's The Dangerous Woman Tour. The singer was not injured, according to a representative.
Britain's terrorist threat level has been set at "severe" in recent years indicating an attack is highly likely. Police said the explosion is being judged a terrorist attack unless new information proves otherwise.
AP
Nearby station closed for all
Immediately after the blast, the Victoria Manchester station, the nearest station to the site of the explosion, has been closed for the citizens, reports BBC.
Police suspect second explosive device
While police has confirmed one blast at the site, the Manchester Police also suspects that there is another explosive device at the place of the explosion, reports BBC.
At least 19 killed in Manchester attack
The UK home department officials say the attack at the Ariana Grande cocnert may bea suicide blast. The Manchester Police reportedly suspects a suicide bomber. At least 50 people have been injured in the attack so far, reports said.