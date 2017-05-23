You are here:
  3. Manchester Arena terror attack: Jeremy Corbyn, Mayor Sadiq Khan, other politicians react after explosion at Ariana Grande concert

WorldFP StaffMay, 23 2017 08:59:37 IST

At least 19 people were killed when a suspected explosion ripped through a crowd of concert-goers in the northern English city of Manchester. Police say dozens more were wounded in the attack on a gig by Ariana Grande, a US pop star popular with teenagers and children.

Reaction online was swift, and came from the worlds of music and politics.

Here are some selected tweets from some of the world leaders:

Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn), leader of the main opposition Labour Party tweeted: "Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services."

Andy Burnham, the newly elected Mayor of Manchester (@MayorofGM) tweeted: "My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services. A terrible night for our great city"

London Mayor Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) said: "London stands with Manchester - our thoughts are with all those killed and injured tonight and our brave emergency services."

Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage), who led the anti-immigration UK Independence Party through Britain's divisive vote to leave the European Union tweeted: "Horrified at the bombing in Manchester. No doubt we will find out who the perpetrator is soon. My thoughts are with those affected."

With inputs from AFP


Published Date: May 23, 2017 08:59 am | Updated Date: May 23, 2017 08:59 am

