Manchester Arena terror attack: 22 dead, over 50 injured in one of UK's deadliest bombing

Twenty two people died in a suspected terror attack at a pop concert in the British city of Manchester late Monday. An explosion was heard minutes after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande concluded at the Manchester Arena. AFP
British Transport Police said the blast occurred at "within the foyer area of the stadium" and the venue said it was "outside the venue in a public space". The arena foyer connects the 21,000-capacity auditorium with Victoria train and tram station, a major hub on the northern edge of the city centre. AFP
Eyewitnesses described a "huge bomb-like bang" and scenes of panic as young fans rushed out and parents waiting outside looked for their children. Meanwhile, Grande's manager said that the pop star was unhurt. Reuters
The Greater Manchester Police, in a statement, confirmed that it was treating Monday's blast as a terror attack. Meanwhile reports suggested that the bomber died while detonating an IED device. AFP
The police are investigating the motive behind the crime and whether more than one people were involved. Forensic evidence was gathered from the venue. AFP