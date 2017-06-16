Manchester arena bombing: Prime accused Salman Abedi was identified through forensic evidence

London: The Libyan-origin suicide bomber who blew himself up at a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena was identified by his DNA, through his dental and fingerprint records, a British court was told on Friday.

Salman Abedi, who was born in Manchester, killed 22 people and injured more than 200 when he detonated a device in the main foyer of the venue on 22 May.

The coroner opened and adjourned his inquest until 1 December in Manchester. No one from his family was present or represented at the five-minute hearing at Manchester Town Hall.

A full inquest will take place only once the police investigation into the attack was completed.

Nigel Meadows, senior coroner for Manchester, said it was very likely the hearing would be further adjourned from December before a full inquest takes place.

The inquest heard that the force of the explosion "severely disrupted" the body of the attacker, who died at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police said a post-mortem examination was carried out, which determined that Abedi died of multiple injuries.

Besides his DNA, a bank card in Abedi's name was also recovered from the spot.