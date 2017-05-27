Manchester Arena bombing: Ariana Grande to perform at benefit concert

London: Following the deadly attack at the Manchester Arena at an Ariana Grande's concert, the singer has announced a benefit concert in the UK city to raise money for the victims and their families.

The terror attack took place on 22 May, soon after Grande wrapped up her concert where she performed to an audience full of youngsters.

"I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be part of our expression of love for Manchester," Grande said in a letter posted on social media.

"I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed," she added.

In the note, Grande praised her fans for their response to the incident, which left 22 people dead and over 60 injured, including young children and teenagers.

In one online campaign, to which Grande shared a link, more than $2 million has been raised so far for victims and their families, reported cnn.com.

She wrote: "The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you've shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened (on) Monday."

Grande even persuaded her fans not to "operate in fear".

"Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before," she wrote.

Soon after the terror attack, Grande decided to suspend her "Dangerous Woman" world tour for at least two weeks.