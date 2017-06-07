Manchester Arena attack: Man arrested at Heathrow airport, 19 detained so far

London: A man has been arrested at Heathrow airport as part of the investigation into the deadly suicide bombing in Manchester, British police said Wednesday.

"The 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act and remains in custody."

"The arrest was planned beforehand and there was no direct threat to the airport," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

Police did not immediately confirm when the suspect was detained at Europe's busiest airport, or whether he landed at the airport as part of an extradition procedure.

The arrest comes more than two weeks after the 22 May attack on Manchester Arena at a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande.

The bombing carried out by Salman Abedi killed 22 people, including children, and wounded more than 100 others.

A total of 19 people have been arrested in Britain as part of the terror probe, 12 of whom have been released without charge.

Abedi's father and brother are also in detention in Libya, where authorities say the two brothers were both part of the Islamic State group which claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

Police are still trying to piece together the bomber's final movements and on Tuesday released photos of a bag within which forensics had "uncovered significant evidence".

They also published images of a white car from which investigators believe Abedi took items to build the bomb.

"Although it is positive that we are making significant progress, we still need you to help us build a picture of exactly what led to this atrocity," police said, appealing for anyone who recognised the car or bag to come forward.