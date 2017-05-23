Manchester Arena attack LIVE: Police treating possible suicide blast at Ariana Grande concert as terrorist incident

At least, 19 are feared killed and around 50 are injured in an explosion at a pop concert in Manchester city in London, police said.
"Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena on Monday night. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.
"Please avoid the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene," it said.
Further details of the incident are unclear but eyewitness reported hearing a loud 'bang' from inside the venue, which was playing host to a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande. Video footage from the scene showed bloodied victims being helped by emergency services.
"It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us," an eyewitness said.
"Some people were screaming they'd seen blood but other people were saying it was balloons busting or a speaker had been popped," said another eyewitness.
The United Kingdom's Network Rail said train lines out of Manchester Victoria station, which is close to the concert venue, were blocked.
Highlights
