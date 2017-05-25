Manchester Arena attack: British police make two more arrests

Manchester: Police said they have arrested two men on Thursday in the Manchester area in connection with the deadly bombing of a pop concert taking the total number of men being held to eight.

According to Reuters, one men was arrested following raids in the Withington area while the other was arrested in the Manchester area.

A woman arrested on Wednesday in Blackley was released without charges, police said.

According to The Times of India, the father and the younger brother of the suicide bomber were been arrested in Tripoli. The counter-terrorism force detained the father, Ramadan Abedi, outside his home in the Tripoli suburb of Ayn Zara on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, British Police had arrested a seventh person in connection with the blast at the Manchester Arena.

The arrest was made following searches at an address in the town of Nuneaton in central England, and is the first outside the Manchester area. "On Wednesday evening we have been carrying out searches at an address in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, and arrested a man," the Greater Manchester Police force said in a statement.

"These searches are connected to Monday's attack on the Manchester Arena, but this is a fast-moving investigation and we are keeping an open mind at this stage."

All the previous arrests were made in and around Manchester in northwest England where the suicide bombing took place.

On Monday, a suicide bomber killed at least 22 people at a packed concert hall in Manchester, in what British prime minister Theresa May called a sickening act targeting children and young people.

Islamic State, now being driven from territories in Syria and Iraq by Western-backed armed forces, claimed responsibility for the attack.

