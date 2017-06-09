You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Man wielding knife holds employees hostages at Newcastle job centre in northeast England, negotiations on

Man wielding knife holds employees hostages at Newcastle job centre in northeast England, negotiations on

WorldAFPJun, 09 2017 14:57:18 IST

London: A man armed with a knife is holding employees hostage at a job centre in Newcastle in northeast England, police said Friday.

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

"Specialist negotiators are at the scene," Northumbria Police said in a statement, adding that there were no reports of injuries.

Police said student accommodation nearby had been evacuated and a metro station closed as a precaution.

"Officers have attended and found a man armed with a knife had entered the premises and it is believed that several members of staff are being held there.

"It is believed the man responsible is known to the Job Centre and this is being treated as an isolated incident at this stage," police said.


Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 02:57 pm | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 02:57 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
2Jun 11IND Vs SA
3Jun 12SL Vs PAK
4Jun 14A1 Vs B2
5Jun 15A2 Vs B1
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores