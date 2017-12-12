You are here:
Man tries posing as cop to get discount on coffee, gets busted by New York's finest

WorldAPDec, 12 2017 20:06:50 IST

Buffalo: Police in western New York have charged a man who they say impersonated a police officer in an attempt to get discounted coffee.

WIVB-TV reports the man flashed a fake badge and gun at a Starbucks in Buffalo around 11 pm Friday.

Police say the man claimed he was a detective and asked for a discount.

Authorities say the man then left Starbucks and tried to get into Spot Coffee after closing time by claiming he was a police officer.

He was later arrested.


Police say the man was carrying a BB gun.

Police have charged the 48-year-old Buffalo man with criminal trespassing, criminal impersonation of a police officer and menacing.


Published Date: Dec 12, 2017 08:05 pm | Updated Date: Dec 12, 2017 08:06 pm



