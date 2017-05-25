You are here:
  Pakistani man stoned to death in suspected case of honour killing

May, 25 2017

Lahore: A 43-year-old man in Punjab province has been stoned to death, in an apparent case of honour killing, according to a media report on Thursday.

A passerby spotted the body with multiple injuries lying around a pile of stones under a bridge in Ghourgushti area in Taxila. He informed the police, who later shifted the body to a nearby hospital. During the postmortem, the doctors recovered a stone from his neck, The Nation reported.

Representative image. Getty Images

The man has been identified as Aurangzaib, a native of Mian Dehri village of Ghazi town.

The evidence collected from the crime scene indicate it to be a case of honour killing, the report quoted a police official as saying.

Sub-divisional police officer Raja Fayyazul Haq confirmed that the man was stoned to death. More details into the case are awaited.

Honour killing is a menace still prevalent in many parts of Pakistan.

Pakistan's National Assembly in October last year passed a much-anticipated new law that mandates a minimum 25-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of carrying out an honour killing, and prohibits families of victims from forgiving the killer, a common occurrence in these tragic crimes.


Published Date: May 25, 2017 06:06 pm | Updated Date: May 25, 2017 06:06 pm

