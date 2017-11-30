You are here:
Man kills wife for serving cold dinner in Pakistan's Punjab Province, flees

WorldPTINov, 30 2017 18:00:34 IST

Lahore:  A woman has been killed allegedly by her husband after an argument over serving him cold dinner in Pakistan's Punjab Province, a media report said.

Feroz Khan, a resident of Lahore's Factory Area, had an argument with his wife Roshan Bibi for serving him cold food on Wednesday, The Express Tribune reported.

He killed his wife and fled the spot, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused who fled the spot after committing the crime.


The body was handed over top the family.


Published Date: Nov 30, 2017 06:00 pm | Updated Date: Nov 30, 2017 06:00 pm


