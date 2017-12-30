You are here:
Man kills one, injures another before shooting himself at Long Beach law firm in California; police term incident 'workplace violence'

Los Angeles: A man walked into the Southern California law firm where he worked and shot two men Friday before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Police officers gather in front of law offices where a deadly shooting took place in Long Beach. AP

Police arrived to find the gunman and one victim dead and learned that the second victim had driven himself to a hospital, Long Beach police Sgt Brad Johnson said at a news conference.

The injured man was in stable condition.

Police didn't fire any shots, Johnson said. A SWAT team searched the rest of the building and no other victims were found.

The gunman's motive had not yet been determined, but authorities emphasized it was not a case of an active shooter targeting as many people as possible.

"This incident was workplace violence," Johnson said.

Video showed people running from a two-story office building shouting about a shooting inside.

The building in a well-to-do neighborhood in Long Beach is home to three law firms, but police did not reveal the office where the shooting occurred.


The site is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles in Long Beach, a city of about 4,60,000 people.

The mayor of Long Beach Robert Garcia tweeted that the third person who was shot in a law office Friday was hospitalized in stable condition. He said the shooter and a victim were dead in what appears to be a workplace killing.

Police say they received reports of a shooter at 2:25 p.m.


Published Date: Dec 30, 2017 09:30 am | Updated Date: Dec 30, 2017 09:33 am



