Man charged with terrorism, murder in last month's New York truck attack | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Sayfullo Saipov on terrorism and murder charges stemming from last month’s truck attack in Lower Manhattan that killed eight people, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. Saipov was arrested immediately after the Oct. 31 attack and has been held in federal custody since then.

