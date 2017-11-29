Man charged in New York truck attack pleads not guilty | Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Uzbek immigrant accused of killing eight people by speeding a rental truck down a New York City bike path in October pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to murder and other criminal charges. FILE PHOTO: Investigators are near the Home Depot truck which struck down multiple people on a bike path, killing several and injuring numerous others at the crime scene in lower Manhattan in New York, NY, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File PhotoSayfullo Saipov, 29, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan.

