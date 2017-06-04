Malta general election: Outgoing prime minister Joseph Muscat wins polls according to sample count

You are here:
WorldAFPJun, 04 2017 20:36:50 IST

Valletta: Outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has retained power in Malta after a general election overshadowed by corruption allegations against his Labour Party administration, a sample count of ballots showed on Sunday.

Joseph Muscat gestures to his fans after winning a second term in office in Malta's snap general elections. Reuters

The preliminary results showed a clear enough trend for Muscat, 43, to declare victory. "It is clear that the people have chosen to stay the course," he said as Labour supporters took to the streets in celebration.

The victory means there will be no major disruption to the business of the European Union, whose rotating presidency Malta holds until the end of his month.

Muscat, who has been premier since 2013, went to the polls a year early after his wife was implicated in one of a series of alleged corruption cases arising from the so-called Panama Papers data leak.

He has denied any wrongdoing and promised to quit if any evidence emerges of his family having secret offshore bank accounts used to stash kickbacks — as had been alleged by a high-profile blogger with a record of correctly highlighting previous scandals in the island nation.

Muscat had also come under fire for failing to sack his chief of staff Keith Schembri and government minister Konrad Mizzi after they were forced to admit to having had undeclared offshore companies set up for them by Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca.

But the allegations had little impact amongst Labour's loyal base against a backdrop of a booming economy and the lowest unemployment the country of 430,000 people has ever known.


