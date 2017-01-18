Mali attack toll hits 47, including five suicide bombers | Reuters

BAMAKO At least 47 people including five suicide bombers were killed when a vehicle packed with explosives detonated inside a military camp in the northern Mali city of Gao on Wednesday, the government said.Army spokesman Diarran Kone said a further 115 people were wounded in the worst militant attack in years in the Saharan West African nation.

(Reporting by Adama Diarra and Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Ed Cropley)

