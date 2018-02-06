LATEST UPDATES: The united Opposition has condemned the state of Emergency in the island, calling it "unconstitutional". The US National Security Council has also tweeted in support of the Maldivian people and urged the president to follow the directions of the supreme court.
A leader of the Maldivian opposition, Eva Abdulla has slammed the Yameen administration for its crackdown against the chief justice in the aftermath of the state of Emergency, which was imposed on Monday.
The Maldivian Police has arrested the Chief Justice of the Maldives Supreme Court Abdulla Saeed and other judges in alleged cases of corruption. The arrest came just hours after President Abdulla Gayoom declared a state of Emergency.
Maldives President Abdulla Yameen declared a 15-day state of emergency in the honeymoon islands, before heavily armed troops stormed the country's top court and a former president was arrested in a deepening political crisis.
The tiny tourist archipelago has been plunged into chaos recently, with the president pitted against the Supreme Court after he refused to comply with its Thursday order to release nine political dissidents.
The tense standoff comes amid a years-long government crackdown on dissent that has battered the image of the upmarket holiday paradise, with the president jailing almost all the political opposition since he came to power in 2013.
Maldives police arrested Yameen's estranged half-brother and former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who had sided with the main opposition and was campaigning against him.
The 80-year-old, who was president for 30 years until the country's first democratic elections in 2008, was taken away from his home in the capital Male around midnight, according to a tweet from his daughter Yumna Maumoon.
Shortly before he was taken in by the police, Gayoom also recorded a video message posted on Twitter to his supporters.
"I have not done anything to be arrested," he said. "I urge you to remain steadfast in your resolve too. We will not give up on the reform work we are doing."
Heavily armed troops and police special operations units had earlier stormed the Supreme Court building where Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed and others were sheltering, the court said on Twitter, though their fate was not immediately clear.
Hundreds of people had gathered outside the courts complex and police used pepper spray to disperse the crowds.
The court's shock move on Thursday had also ordered the government to restore the seats of 12 legislators sacked for defecting from Yameen's party, giving the opposition the majority in the assembly, meaning they could potentially impeach the president.
A defiant government -- which has since ordered police and troops to resist any attempt to arrest or impeach Yameen -- said the court was not above the law.
"The Supreme Court ruling stands in defiance of the highest authority in the country: the constitution," government spokesman Ibrahim Hussain Shihab said in a statement.
"The Supreme Court must remember that it too is bound by law."
He said the government would "facilitate calm" and ensure the safety of all citizens and tourists "throughout this unusual period."
With inputs from AFP
Published Date: Feb 06, 2018 09:20 AM | Updated Date: Feb 06, 2018 09:24 AM
09:24 (IST)
India calls for peace and stability in Maldives
India on Friday called for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation. "In the spirit of democracy and rule of law, it is imperative for all organs of the government of Maldives to respect and abide by the order of the apex court," the External Affairs said in a statement.
It also called upon the Maldivian authorities to ensure the safety and security of the Indian expatriates in Maldives under all circumstances. "As a close and friendly neighbour, India wishes to see a stable, peaceful and prosperous Maldives," the statement said.
09:10 (IST)
Free press seems to be under threat in Maldives
09:07 (IST)
Five major personalities arrested in Maldives so far
09:04 (IST)
More information around Maldivian state of emergency now coming out
According to the Maldivies Independent, the announcement of the state of Emergency was made by Azima Shukoor, Minister of Legal Affairs at the President's office.
08:58 (IST)
Maldives ex-president Abdul Gayoom arrested
Maldives police arrested Yameen's estranged half-brother and former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who had sided with the main opposition and was campaigning against him, reported AFP.
The 80-year-old, who was president for 30 years until the country's first democratic elections in 2008, was taken away from his home in the capital Male around midnight, according to a tweet from his daughter Yumna Maumoon.
08:57 (IST)
Ex-president Abdul Gayoom tweeted just before he was taken away by Maldives police
08:52 (IST)
China asks its citizens not to travel to Maldives
China on Monday warned its citizens not to tavel to the Maldives for holidays due to the political turmoil there, in a setback to beleaguered President Abdulla Yameen whose country's economy relies heavily on Chinese tourists.
"China is closely following the developments in the Maldives," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told media asking the Maldivian government and the political parties to resolve differences through dialogue while maintaining national stability and social order.
He, however, declined to join the calls by the United Nations, the US and India asking Yameen who is widely regarded as pro-China to implement the Supreme Court order.
"What happened in theMaldives is Maldives' internal affair. China supports the relevant parties in the Maldives to properly resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation and maintain national stability and social order," he said.
08:50 (IST)
US National Security Council backs Maldives Opposition
08:46 (IST)
READ: MEA advisory to Indian nationals amid ongoing Maldives crisis
08:37 (IST)
08:28 (IST)
Maldives joint Opposition rejects state of Emergency
08:25 (IST)
The origin of the latest chaos in Maldives
The tiny tourist archipelago of Maldives has been plunged into chaos recently, with the president pitted against the Supreme Court after he refused to comply with its Thursday order to release nine political dissidents.
08:19 (IST)
International press body condemns harassment of Maldivian media
"The Committee to Protect Journalists today called on Maldivian authorities to stop threatening and harassing news outlets and allow them to operate freely," a CPJ statement said on Tuesday.
08:14 (IST)
Maldives MP Eva Abdulla slams President for declaring emergency
08:12 (IST)
WATCH: Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed arrested by Maldives Police
08:06 (IST)
07:55 (IST)
MEA advises Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Maldives
07:48 (IST)
State of Emergency in Maldives
Maldives President Abdulla Yameen declared a 15-day state of emergency in the honeymoon islands, before heavily armed troops stormed the country's top court and a former president was arrested in a deepening political crisis, reports AFP.