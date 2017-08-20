Malcolm Turnbull releases Australian strategy to protect crowded places from terror

Canberra: Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull on Sunday released details of the "strategy for protecting crowded places" to stay one step ahead of the ever-changing threat of global terrorism.

Turnbull said that after months of consultation with law enforcement officials, counter-terror officials and the private sector, the government has devised and released "Australia's Strategy for Protecting Crowded Places from Terrorism", Xinhua news agency reported.

Created in response to the growing popularity of vehicle attacks such as those witnessed in Nice, London and now in Barcelona, Turnbull said the strategy took into account "lessons learned" from previous attacks and will give Australians peace of mind when in crowded places.

"Unfortunately we are not immune from the global conflicts in the West Asia and the instability around the world. My number one priority is to keep Australians safe. The strategy will assist owners and operators to increase the safety, protection and resilience of crowded places across Australia," Turnbull said.

"This how to guide' will strengthen the existing cooperation between government and industry, providing clear guidance on where owners and operators can go for threat information and protective security guidance, and by providing an overview of effective protective security practices.

"It is vital that all those responsible for crowded places know where to go for information and advice on how to better protect their sites."

Turnbull said that while terrorism remained a constant threat in contemporary society, the best way to defeat terror was to not be frightened by it, urging Australians to continue to go about their daily business while remaining alert.