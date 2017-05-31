Malaysia Airlines flight returns to Melbourne due to disruptive passenger | Reuters

You are here:
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Airlines said its Flight MH128 from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur returned to Melbourne shortly after take off late on Wednesday due to a disruptive passenger.

The aircraft landed safely at Melbourne airport and was sent to a remote bay where the passenger was apprehended by airport security, the airline said.

MH128 returned to Melbourne "after the operating captain was alerted by a cabin crew of a passenger attempting to enter the cockpit", the airline said in a statement.

The flight departed Melbourne Airport at 2311 local time and returned at 2341, Malaysia Airlines said. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Published Date: May 31, 2017 10:04 pm | Updated Date: May 31, 2017 10:04 pm

