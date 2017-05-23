Maharashtra ATS suspects Indian national arrested in Pakistan may have links with SIMI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra ATS suspects that Sheikh Nabi Ahmed, the Indian national arrested in Pakistan, could be the same person whose name had cropped up during the interrogation of people linked to the banned outfit, SIMI, a decade ago.

Ahmed, a Mumbai—based businessman, was arrested on 19 May in Pakistan for not possessing travel documents.

"The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has started collecting information about Sheikh and is in touch with Government of India", an official said today.

Nabi's name had figured during the interrogation of the suspected members of the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in 2005—06, which is available in the records of the agency, he said.

"It is not known whether he is the same person or not. In order to get more information about him, we have been in touch with the Centre", the official added.

Sheikh, who was arrested for not possessing proper documents, has been booked for violating Article 14 of Pakistan's Foreign Act.