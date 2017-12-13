Magnitude 6.0 aftershock quake hits Kerman, Iran: USGS | Reuters

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.0 quake hit eastern Iran near the city of Kerman on Wednesday, just hours after it was shaken by a magnitude 5.9 temblor, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.2, was very shallow - only 6.2 miles (10 km) deep, which would have amplified the shaking. It was centred 40 miles (64 km) north of Kerman, the USGS said.

